Are Quentin Tarantino And Uma Thurman Planning Kill Bill, Vol. 3?

With the release of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood just a few days away, speculation is growing increasingly rampant about the film Quentin Tarantino will make to conclude his directing career (he has pledged to call it quits after 10 movies and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is his ninth). In recent interviews, Tarantino has suggested he might end it all with a Star Trek movie, but in a recent conversation with Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, he made it clear that Kill Bill, Vol. 3 is still a distinct possibility.

“You know, Uma and I have talked about it recently to tell you the truth,” he revealed. “I’m not sure if I’m going to do it, but I have thought about it a little further… me and Uma were literally talking about this last week. If any of my movies would spring from my other movies, it would be the third Kill Bill.”

Asked if he ever ponders the fate of his characters after the credits roll, Tarantino said this is particularly true of the Kill Bill movies. “I’ve wondered what’s happened to The Bride,” he said. “You know, 10 years later, 15 years later. What happens to her daughter? With Bill… the whole Bill origin story has entranced me. The idea of these three godfathers—Esteban Vihalo, Hattori Hanzo, Pau Mei—and how he had to go through all three of those to become the diabolical Bill.”

While David Carradine is unavailable to reprise the title role (he died in 2009), the prequel/flashback nature of Tarantino’s curiosity might open the door for a younger actor. At this point, the future of Kill Bill, Vol. 3 is a mystery to everyone (including Tarantino), but we do know this: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood arrives in theatres on Thursday night. Check out the trailer below.