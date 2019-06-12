Share This: Quentin Tarantino To Take Star Trek to R-Rated Frontiers Stephanie

With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood set to hit the big screen on July 26, director Quentin Tarantino’s rumoured Star Trek project has become the talk of the sci-fi cinema town once again. Tarantino explained that he’d “pick up talking about it again” once his work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wrapped and, true to his word, we’re getting more updates now.

In the newest issue of Empire, Tarantino confirmed, “there’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.” And we don’t blame him, as the director is no doubt busy with the current cycle of promotions for his ninth film.

Die-hard Tarantino fans can also breathe a collective sigh of relief, as no one has to witness the horrors of a PG-13 Tarantino film just yet. “It’s an R-rated movie,” the director assured fans, “If I do it. It’ll be R-rated.”

The entire venture started back in 2017, with Tarantino successfully pitching the idea of a Star Trek project to Paramount. Since then, various members of the current Star Trek cast have expressed their enthusiasm for the project, with Karl Urban divulging, “I know a little bit about what [it] is, and it’s bananas.” Long-time Tarantino fan Zachary Quinto told USA Today, “I’m thrilled that we might have the opportunity to work with him and see what he would do with us in this universe.” The Spock actor even hinted that a Tarantino-led Star Trek film might be his last portrayal of the beloved character, saying that it would feel “like an incredibly complete experience.”

That’s all we know about Tarantino’s Trek for now, but while we wait for more updates you can check out the trailer for the most recent Trek film, Star Trek Beyond, below.