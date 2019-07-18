Share This: Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Is ‘Pulp Fiction In Space’ Jon

Over the last few years, persistent rumblings have suggested that there’s a very good chance Quentin Tarantino will follow Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with a Star Trek movie—and the director recently suggested that it could be his last film. As we reported last year, Simon Pegg is working on a competing Star Trek project that has caused him to doubt the viability of Tarantino’s film, but all signs suggest that the filmmaker is happy with the script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and seriously considering this for his tenth and final film.

“I don’t know if I’ll do it or not,” he told Deadline. “I’ve got to figure it out, but Mark wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot. There’s some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it. I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he’s like, ‘Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.’ Yes, it is! If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space. That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this sh*t in it, ever.”

“Pulp Fiction-y” could mean almost anything, but Tarantino confirmed that the film has “a gangster element” and it will definitely be geared toward adults. “If I’m going to do it, then I’m going to do it my way,” he explained. “If you’ve seen my nine movies, you kind of know my way is an R-rated way and a way that is without certain restrictions. So that goes part and parcel. I think it would be more controversial if I said I’m going to do a PG movie and it’s going to fit exactly in the universe. It’s not me. What the f*ck am I doing? I mean I didn’t even do that when I did that CSI episode.”

