Share This: Quentin Tarantino Says His Star Trek Movie Is Still ‘A Very Big Possibility’ Jon

Quentin Tarantino is known as an unusually devoted cinephile, but he also has a serious passion for TV—over the years, he’s directed episodes of ER and CSI—including the original Star Trek series from the late ’60s. One undertaking that would give him the opportunity to tap into both passions is his long rumoured Star Trek movie, a project that’s been looking less likely in recent months. However, in a new interview with Slash Film, Tarantino says there’s still a good chance this rumour could become a reality.

“It’s a very big possibility,” he explained, even though Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has consumed most of his creative energy for the last three years. “I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

Tarantino’s relationship with television was at the core of this interview, as he recently released a new extended version of The Hateful Eight that divides the 2015 film into four episodes. According to the filmmaker, he has similar plans for other movies. “[There’s] the idea that now you can make a movie, and the movie is the movie, and the movie has all the limitations that the movie has that a novel doesn’t have,” he said. “That’s the way it is. But the idea that after that, after that is done, after that movie is said and done, not that that’s just some ghost or some weird little version, but the idea that you could have a fuller version come out, after the fact, that’s kind of exciting.”

Once Upon in Hollywood arrives in theatres on July 26. Check out the trailer below.