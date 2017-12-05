Share This: A Quentin Tarantino-Directed Star Trek Movie? Yes Please Corrina

Quentin Tarantino outed himself as an unabashed Trekkie back in 2015 when he was a guest on Nerdist’s podcast. The filmmaker behind bloody, arty movies like Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, and The Hateful Eight has said that when it comes to big budget sci-fi flicks, he’ll take Star Trek over Star Wars any day of the week. As if to double down on that claim, it’s now being reported that Tarantino is in line to direct an upcoming Trek movie.

According to Deadline, he’s already met with J.J. Abrams to talk Trek and pitch the producer on an idea he has for the franchise. Abrams, says Deadline, is into it and the two are moving forward to put together a team of writers to hash out a first draft script. If that goes well, the aim would be to have Tarantino direct it with and Abrams producing.

Back in 2015, the director even hinted at the kind of Trek storyline he’d be interested in remaking. His heart, he said, lies with the old school episodes: “I’m definitely a fan of the original series and definitely a fan of William Shatner,” Tarantino admitted. “The old episodes are fantastic. The only thing that limited them was their 60s’ budget and eight-day shooting schedule. You could take some of the great Star Trek episodes and easily expand them to 90 minutes or more and really do some amazing, amazing stuff. The obvious one would be “City On The Edge of Forever.” That’s what everyone would go do, but there’s a reason everyone would go to that—it’s one of the classic stories of all time, one of the great time travel stories.”

Little is know about Tarantino’s next project, the yet-to-be-named, late ’60s-set film due out on August 9, 2019. The brief synopsis reads: “A TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.” A Star Trek movie would mark a lot of firsts for Tarantino (do phasers even have a ‘bullet-riddled massacre’ setting?), who’s never played with the sci-fi genre, helmed a big franchise film, or (as the top photo shows) mastered the Vulcan Salute.