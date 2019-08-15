Share This: Production Begins On Jordan Peele’s Mysterious Candyman Movie Jon

Since abruptly shifting gears and emerging as a major horror filmmaker two years ago with Get Out, Jordan Peele has made his enthusiasm for 1992’s Candyman abundantly clear. It makes perfect sense, then, that he’s on board as one of the producers and writers of the “spiritual sequel” that just went into production. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Us), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), and Colman Domingo (Euphoria), this film and its secrets are still completely under wraps.

This begs an important question: how will author Clive Barker contribute to the new film? Aside from writing the story (The Forbidden) that inspired the script, Barker’s main contribution is as a source of inspiration. “I’ve spoken to Clive a couple of times, and there is not a sweeter person on the planet,” said co-writer Win Rosenfeld. “I admire him so much, as does Jordan. The original short story is amazing, and the original movie is one of those things that’s left an indelible mark on Jordan and myself and I think people are going to hopefully respond to that movie, in the same way that we did, with the original.”

As for actor Tony Todd, it’s still unclear whether he will reprise his role from the original. In response to the suggestion that Abdul-Mateen might be taking his place as the title character, DaCosta was quick to shoot this rumour down, adding that he has several surprises—which probably involve Todd—up his sleeve. “I can’t say what’s happening in the film because we want it to be a surprise, but he’s not replacing Tony Todd,” he explained in a recent interview. “That’s been reported, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what to say about this. This is not right.’”

Candyman arrives in theatres on June 12, 2020. Check out the trailer for the original below.