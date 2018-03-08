Share This: Princess Leia Returns In Newly Announced Manga Jess

If you’re a Star Wars fan then you’ll remember December 27, 2016 as the day our beloved space mom passed into the force forever. Although nothing could hope to mend this loss, one brave upcoming series is willing to try. That’s right, there’s going to be a Princess Leia manga.

Based on Claudia Gray’s prose novel, Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Leia, Princess of Alderaan, the manga webcomic/OGN will make its debut on May 4—aka Star Wars day—in Japan. Illustrator Haruichi will be overseeing the artwork for the manga which will hit shelves through the LINE app. Even though there haven’t been any announced plans to release the manga in English (or to bring it to North America in general), we’re hopeful that there will be someone willing to translate digital copies of the manga online for those of us who don’t read or speak Japanese.

This isn’t the first Star Wars manga released by LINE, either—back in 2017, they published a manga adaptation of another of Gray’s novels called Star Wars: Lost Stars. Leia’s manga will follow the future general as she discovers the Rebel Alliance and, eventually, follows in the footsteps of her adopted father as its leader. Allegedly, there will be several connections to the Last Jedi, including the establishment of Leia’s friendship with Laura Dern’s character Amilyn Holdo.

Carrie Fisher may be gone, but her character’s adventures can continue on in her wake. Hopefully we don’t have to wait much longer than the initial release date to read this highly anticipated manga.