Share This: We’re Officially Getting Follow-Ups To Pokémon GO And Detective Pikachu Adina

When Pokémon GO came out in 2016, it was an anomaly. People voluntarily going on long outdoor walks? Basically unheard of. Prepare yourself though, because The Pokémon Company is coming out with a new game that may or may not involve your favourite activity— Pokémon Sleep. Yeah, you read that right. You can now catch ‘em all while sleeping.

On May 28, The Pokémon Company held a press conference in Tokyo where they announced this exciting news. They revealed that the app, which will be available on mobile devices in 2020, will be based on the Pokémon GO Plus device, also just announced. The app will be able to track your sleep and send the info to your phone via Bluetooth, and the more you sleep, the more Pokémon you get. Literally living the dream.

That’s not all, though. The Pokémon Company also introduced an upcoming cloud service app called Pokémon Home. This app will allow trainers to play different Pokémon games using one app. According to an official press release, Pokémon Home will connect with Pokémon Bank, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, and Pokémon GO as well as the forthcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. It will also allow for easy Pokémon managing and trading. Expected in early 2020, this app will make all Pokémon lovers’ lives way easier.

While we’re on the subject of Pokémon, we have even more to report—the Nintendo Switch will be releasing sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu video game. We don’t know much about the sequel as of yet, but it will apparently be a direct continuation of the original game’s story—which, if you haven’t played, ended with a cliffhanger.

Finally, it was announced that this June, a new game created by The Pokémon Company and DeNA will be arriving in app stores. Pokémon Masters will let players “experience a new type of Pokémon battling on the go, and it features many famous Pokémon Trainers from the long history of Pokémon video games.” So much content, so little time.

Check out the first trailer for Pokémon Sleep below.