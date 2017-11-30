Share This: Composer Explains Why Pixar’s Coco Feels So Authentically Mexican Jon

Keeping with Pixar tradition, Coco arrived in theatres last week and instantly charmed audiences all over the world. Grossing more than $160 million in its first week, the film established an appeal far broader than the very specific Mexican milieu it explores. In all likelihood, this universal appeal stems from the filmmakers’ commitment to a detailed and authentic approach.

“Keeping it authentic, keeping it feeling of that world, making sure that what we were doing was in-line with all of the different styles and different variations of the music of Mexico… that was the number one priority,” composer Michael Giacchino told CinemaBlend. “We wanted to feel true to that world and to that place. At the same time, we were also serving a story, so we wanted to make sure that the story is being told properly too, but I think it was so fun to be able to look and think of different ways and different instruments… that you normally wouldn’t use.”

However, as Giacchino sees it, none of this is unique to Coco. These considerations informed his work on previous Pixar films, including Ratatouille and Inside Out. “You look at the Pixar films as a very diverse group,” he said. “Each one that I have done has been a very different musical palate… this one was no different. It was a challenge to be respectful and be authentic, and we all worked very hard to make sure that that happened.”

Coco is in theatres now. Read out our review here, and check out the trailer below.