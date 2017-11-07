Share This: 10 Reasons We’re Already Obsessed With Philip K. Dickâ€™s Electric Dreams Corrina

Sneak Peek Event Begins November 12

On November 12, Space will air a new episode from the hugely anticipated sci-fi show, Electric Dreams. The Bryan Cranston-produced anthology series, based on the short stories of Philip K. Dick, follows in the footsteps of other creepy science fiction offerings like Black Mirror, taking us to separate and unique settings for one-off, one-hour forays into the writerâ€™s dark imagination.

Each episode features a different cast and is set in a different version of realityâ€”and weâ€™ve got reasons to be excited for each one, starting with â€˜Human Isâ€™, which you can catch right after Star Trek: Discoveryâ€™s mid-season semi-finale on Sunday. Hereâ€™s why we canâ€™t wait to watch:

1. The series features actors you already love.

“Human Is” features not one but two Game of Thrones actors: Essie Davis (she was Arya Starkâ€™s stage actress friend in Season 6 of the show) and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos, of course). It also stars Bryan Cranston, who plays a military hero who returns to Earth from a mission to Rexor IV as a changed man. His wife (Davis) thinks itâ€™s a good thing. The government? Not so much.

2. Itâ€™s pretty timely, considering the current state of politics.

“Kill All Others” stars Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as a pro-violence politician whose words carry a terrible weightâ€”and terrible consequences for anyone brave enough to defy them.

3. Itâ€™ll make you pick a sideâ€”and then switch.

â€˜Autofacâ€™ is set in a consumerist world gone sideways where our happiness depends on consumption for consumptionâ€™s sake. Everything runs as smoothly as it can (this is still a dystopian world, after all) until a group decides to try to tear it all down. Janelle MonÃ¡e and Juno Temple star.

4. Itâ€™s full of slow-building, subtle scares.

Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic) plays Maura Tierneyâ€™s daughter in “Safe and Sound,” a story based on Dickâ€™s “Foster, Youâ€™re Dead!” The episode messes with our security-obsessed minds and our fears about terrorism.

5. Alien invasions? Of course there are alien invasions!

Mireille Enos and Greg Kinnear play the parents of a young boy who catches on quickly when extraterrestrials begin to take over our bodies for their own nefarious purposes in “Father Thing.”

6. It plays on our fear of the unknown other.

“The Hood Maker” is an especially clever episode that pits â€˜Normalsâ€™ against â€˜Teepsâ€™â€”telepaths who can read our minds and know every last embarrassing thing weâ€™ve done. Set in a police state, the cops use the Teeps to their advantage, pitting one side against the other. The episode stars Cinderellaâ€™s Holliday Grainger and Game of Thronesâ€™ Richard Madden.

7. It believes in impossible love across time and space.

Geraldine Chaplin (yep, thatâ€™s Charlieâ€™s daughter) stars in “Impossible Planet,” about a woman whose dying wish is to visit the place her grandmother grew up and told such incredible stories about: Earth. She hires two men who are only interested in her money to take here there, but motives change during the journey.

8. Thereâ€™s an episode that takes its cue from Twin Peaks.

“The Commuter” stars Timothy Spall and Tuppence Middleton as an unlikely pair who come together to debate the value of suffering. The episode is partly set in an alternate reality coffee shop that serves excellentâ€¦ cake.

9. The production design is really, really great.

“Crazy Diamond” sets Steve Buscemiâ€™s character up for disaster when heâ€™s recruited by a dying android (West Worldâ€™s Sidse Babett Knudsen) to help steal from his employer. The episode takes you from the perfect pink-and-blue hued world of those who live according to the rule, to the smokey, grey underworld of those who donâ€™t. “Crazy Diamond” will air on December 25 at 10e 7p, after the Doctor Who Xmas special.

10. Itâ€™ll make you question your own reality.

“Real Life,” starring Anna Paquin and Terrence Howard, flips back and forth between the real and virtual worlds so many times that by the episodeâ€™s half-way point, you wonâ€™t know which is whichâ€”and thatâ€™s what makes it so awesome.