Share This: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford Share Tributes To Star Wars’ Peter Mayhew Brittany

Peter Mayhew, the original actor who portrayed Star Wars‘ lovable Wookiee Chewbacca, passed away on Tuesday (April 30) at 74.

Ever since the news broke, tributes from castmates and fans have been pouring in on social media, including Mayhew’s old Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo).

“He was the gentlest of giants,” Hamill wrote. “A big man with a big heart who never failed to make me smile and a loyal friend who I loved dearly. I’m grateful for the memories we shared and I’m a better man for just having known him.”

He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I’m grateful for the memories we shared & I’m a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars pic.twitter.com/8xbq9HEWF2 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 2, 2019

Ford, whose character was rarely seen without Chewie by his side, spoke fondly of Mayhew to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character,” said Ford.

“These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca. We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to the Star Wars audience. Chewbacca was an important part of the success of the films we made together. He knew how important the fans of the franchise were to its continued success and he was devoted to them. I and millions of others will never forget Peter and what he gave us all. My thoughts are with his dear wife Angie and his children. Rest easy, my dear friend…”

Representatives running Mayhew’s Twitter account took the opportunity to respond with a simple, heartbreaking “He knew.”

J.J. Abrams took some time out to honour Mayhew with a handwritten note.

“Peter was the loveliest man…kind and patient, supportive and encouraging,” wrote Abrams. “A sweetheart to work with and already deeply missed.”

Star Wars writer and director Rian Johnson called Mayhew a “true legend.”

RIP Peter Mayhew. To create a beloved character with warmth and humor is a testament to any actor’s spirit. To do it under a half ton of yak hair takes a true legend. ❤️❤️ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 3, 2019

Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Lando Calrissian, called Mayhew “much more than Chewie.”

Much more than Chewie to me…My heart hurts…I will miss you my dear friend…thanks for the great memories! #RIPPeterMayhew #StarWars pic.twitter.com/0DfCo59zpG — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) May 3, 2019

A cavalcade of other celebrities mourning Mayhew took to Twitter to share their sweet tributes as well. Star Trek legend William Shatner recalled the pair’s “many fun and memorable tweets.”

💔I am so sorry to hear about Peter. We had so many fun and memorable tweets back and forth over the years plus seeing each other at a convention here and there. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed! 😢 https://t.co/R3lAEvkQJc — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 2, 2019

George Takei also had kind words for the fallen actor.

A sad day for millions of fans. https://t.co/qRfFWOd4ck — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 2, 2019

Simon Pegg posted a simple photo with a broken heart emoji.

Elijah Wood sent Mayhew off with in-universe well wishes.

Sad to hear of Peter Mayhew’s passing. So long, Chewie, may the force be with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 2, 2019

It’s clear that Mayhew’s passing touched a variety of celebrities in different ways, and he will be sorely missed.





