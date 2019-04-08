Share This: Stephen King Suggested A New Ending For Pet Sematary Jon

If you closely followed the development of the new Pet Sematary movie, there’s a good chance you’re aware of a crucial plot change that was made in this adaptation. Rather than allow the two-year-old Gage Creed to get hit by a truck and die, the team behind the new film (including directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer) elected to spare this character.

While this deviation from the source material was made for largely logistical reasons—directing a two-year-old to be evil and undead is never easy—the filmmakers decided to revise the ending for a totally different reason: to surprise fans. During re-shoots, Stephen King saw an early cut and suggested an intriguing misdirection for the finale, one that would draw on Gage’s original fate.

“I talked about an ending where Gage is walking up the middle of the road,” he told Entertainment Weekly, recalling the moments before this character’s death in the novel and the original film. “We see dawn, and we hear a truck coming, and think, ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna get greased in the road. That’s how this is gonna end! Then at the last second, this woman pulls him out of the road and rescues him, and says, ‘Where’s your mommy and daddy?’”

