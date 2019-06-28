How do you want to login to your Space account?

Ghostbusters

Paul Rudd Gets The Call For New Ghostbusters Film

June 28, 2019
Adina

If you’re into ‘80s films or men who age like fine wine, you’re gonna love this news, because it’s been announced that Paul Rudd will be starring in the new Ghostbusters film. Yeah, you heard us right.

Rudd took to YouTube yesterday to announce the exciting news. Choosing to film in front of the firehouse headquarters from the series, Rudd explained that people are always coming to take pictures there because the film was epic. Naturally, his agents called director Jason Reitman (son of original director Ivan Reitman) when they heard about the follow-up sequel to the 1984 original, inquiring about the role for a “semi-young, strapping man.”

So who did they call?

“When I heard that they were gonna call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself,” Rudd confessed. Don’t worry Rudd, we feel the same way.

While we’re currently lacking in information on the plot and even the film’s name, we do know other actors set to star in the film such as Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Carrie Coon. Originals to the franchise, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Bill Murrary, will also be making appearances—something to definitely look forward to.

The film is set to be released July 10, 2020 so we can expect more news in the upcoming months.

