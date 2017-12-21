Share This: Paul Bettany Promises Solo: A Star Wars Story Is In ‘Brilliant’ Hands Jon

The Star Wars franchise seems to have unconditional support in some quarters, but even the most devoted fan would have to admit that something has been a little amiss with Solo: A Star Wars Story. When Ron Howard took over for original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, those expecting something exciting and fresh were forced to recalibrate their expectations. However, according to actor Paul Bettany, that might not be necessary after all.

“His staging ability is so f**king brilliant,” Bettany said of Howard in a recent interview. “He went in and he was like a laser, working out what needed to be done when he looked at the footage. And then, as things moved on, everybody felt so secure with him—and they gave him more. He re-shot a lot more than was originally intended.”

Describing the film as both a caper and a gangster movie, Bettany says the shoot brought him back to a more innocent time. “Suddenly, I’m an intergalactic gangster, and I’m walking down some stairs. and an R2 unit goes by with some champagne, and I’m like… [drops jaw] I had that feeling that I hadn’t had since I was first on a film set. I was a little boy doing the best job in the world.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theatres on May 25, 2018.