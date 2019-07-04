Share This: A New Heroine Is Coming To Space: Pandora Premieres July 16 Meghan

Series Premiere July 16

Attention all outer space fans—the new show Pandora is everything you could dream of.

Announced today, the new sci-fi action series is set to premiere on Space on Tuesday July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show, set in the year 2199, tells the story of Jax and her friends at the Earth’s Space Training Academy as they discover hidden truths and find ways to fight against alien and human threats to the galaxy. It’s a coming-of-age series filled with the perfect combination drama and action.

Pandora has some familiar faces, including Priscilla Quintana (Traffik) as Jax, Oliver Dench (Ride), Raechelle Banno (Home and Away), Banita Sandhu (October), John Harlan Kim (The Librarians), Martin Bobb-Semple (Free Reign), Noah Huntley (28 Days Later), Tommie Earl Jenkins (Papi Chulo), and Vikash Bhai (McMafia).

Episode one will see Jax enrolling in EarthCon Fleet Academy after receiving news of her family’s murder on a distant Earth colony. Her uncle Donovan Osborn learns a major secret about Jax, while also hiding some of his own. Is Jax going to be our salvation or our destruction?

Find out when the series premieres exclusively on Space on Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.