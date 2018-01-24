Share This: New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Features More Explosive Action And John Boyega Neila

Potential Oscars-sweeper Guillermo del Toro may not be at the helm this time for this fight, but the battle between the Jaegers and Kaiju is still raging on. Like 2013’s del Toro-directed Pacific Rim (has it really been that long?), 2018’s Steven S. DeKnight-directed Pacific Rim Uprising doesn’t look like it’s going to skimp on the toys-come-to-life carnage.

Not only is this sci-fi sequel directed by someone new, the original films cast has also been modified. Idris Elba and Charlie Hunman are out, and John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, and Adria Arjona are in. However, Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi will reprise their previous roles, so there’s that. And don’t fret, del Toro fans, he’ll also serve as producer, hopefully to ensure this franchise doesn’t turn into a generic Transformers ripoff.

Pacific Rim Uprising body-slams theatres March 23. Check out the brand-spankin’-new trailer and official synopsis below:

Jake Pentecost is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through cities and bring the world to its knees, Jake is given one last chance by his estranged sister, Mako Mori, to live up to his father’s legacy.