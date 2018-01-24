How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Features More Explosive Action And John Boyega

January 24, 2018
Neila
Pacific Rim

Potential Oscars-sweeper Guillermo del Toro may not be at the helm this time for this fight, but the battle between the Jaegers and Kaiju is still raging on. Like 2013’s del Toro-directed Pacific Rim (has it really been that long?), 2018’s Steven S. DeKnight-directed Pacific Rim Uprising doesn’t look like it’s going to skimp on the toys-come-to-life carnage.

Not only is this sci-fi sequel directed by someone new, the original films cast has also been modified. Idris Elba and Charlie Hunman are out, and John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, and Adria Arjona are in. However, Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, and Rinko Kikuchi will reprise their previous roles, so there’s that. And don’t fret, del Toro fans, he’ll also serve as producer, hopefully to ensure this franchise doesn’t turn into a generic Transformers ripoff.

Pacific Rim Uprising body-slams theatres March 23. Check out the brand-spankin’-new trailer and official synopsis below:

Jake Pentecost is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through cities and bring the world to its knees, Jake is given one last chance by his estranged sister, Mako Mori, to live up to his father’s legacy.

Trending
RELATED
Shape of Water
News
Guillermo Del Toro Celebrates The Academy’s Newfound Love Of Horror
robocop
News
RoboCop Goes Back To His Roots For A Timely Reboot
get out
News
‘Get Out’ Just Received 4 Oscar Nominations And Jordan Peele...
Incredibles 2
News
‘Incredibles 2’ Debuts First Look At Some Super New Characte...
INNERSPACE CLIPS