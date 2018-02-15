Share This: Oscar Isaac Shot Scenes From Annihilation And The Last Jedi On The Same Day Jon

Hollywood studios are notorious for being unaccommodating to one another, but directors are a totally different story. Rian Johnson is an acknowledged Ex Machina enthusiast—he even interviewed writer-director Alex Garland when that film was released—so he had no problem making Oscar Isaac available to shoot scenes from Annihilation while he was also busy shooting The Last Jedi. As Garland sees it, this was a rare example of Hollywood decency.

“Here they are making like the biggest movie of all time, and they were unbelievably helpful and accommodating to us,” he told /Film. “And they really didn’t have to be at all. Most big productions would not even dream of doing that. And they went out of their way—whilst making f*cking Star Wars, for Christ’s sake—to help this really small movie next door. It was very cool and I’m truly grateful for it, actually.”

For Isaac, this uniquely chaotic work experience brought to mind one of the great cult oddities of the ’80s. “It reminded me a little of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, when he’s on the lot and you see all the different actors walking around,” the actor said. “There was something very classic about it.”

Annihilation arrives in theatres February 23. Check out the trailer below.