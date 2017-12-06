Share This: Oscar Isaac Explains The Friction Between Poe Dameron And Admiral Holdo Jon

With all kinds of characters to introduce and battles to fight, The Force Awakens left many questions unanswered. However, you can expect to find more answers in The Last Jedi, a sequel that takes its time developing the current crop of Star Wars characters and their ongoing predicaments. For one, Poe Dameron finds himself struggling to be an effective leader—without the X-Wing that has served him so well in the past.

“The one thing that he knows how to do gets taken away from him,” Oscar Isaac told Screen Rant. “He finds himself in a situation that’s very frustrating because he wants to help, but doesn’t know how he’s going to do it and, on top of that, he gets a new boss played by the wonderful, exquisite Laura Dern.”

Isaac may have strong feelings for Dern, but Poe has a more conflicted relationship with her character, Admiral Holdo. “There’s a lot of friction there because there are things that he wants to do,” he said. “The way he wants to attack. The way he wants to resist is not the way that seems to be the wisest way to resist, or at least not from Admiral Holdo’s point of view… that’s his basic conflict there. How can you put those two ideas together to fight, but also to survive?”

The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15.