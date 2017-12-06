How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac Explains The Friction Between Poe Dameron And Admiral Holdo

December 6, 2017
Jon
Star Wars

With all kinds of characters to introduce and battles to fight, The Force Awakens left many questions unanswered. However, you can expect to find more answers in The Last Jedi, a sequel that takes its time developing the current crop of Star Wars characters and their ongoing predicaments. For one, Poe Dameron finds himself struggling to be an effective leader—without the X-Wing that has served him so well in the past.

“The one thing that he knows how to do gets taken away from him,” Oscar Isaac told Screen Rant. “He finds himself in a situation that’s very frustrating because he wants to help, but doesn’t know how he’s going to do it and, on top of that, he gets a new boss played by the wonderful, exquisite Laura Dern.”

Isaac may have strong feelings for Dern, but Poe has a more conflicted relationship with her character, Admiral Holdo. “There’s a lot of friction there because there are things that he wants to do,” he said. “The way he wants to attack. The way he wants to resist is not the way that seems to be the wisest way to resist, or at least not from Admiral Holdo’s point of view… that’s his basic conflict there. How can you put those two ideas together to fight, but also to survive?”

The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15.

Trending
RELATED
Jurassic World
News
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Promises More Dinosaurs Than Ever Before
News
Rupert Grint Admits He ‘Can’t Enjoy’ Harry Potter Anymore
Alien
News
Ridley Scott Says The Future Of The Alien Franchise Is AI, Not Aliens
Tarantino
News
A Quentin Tarantino-Directed Star Trek Movie? Yes Please
INNERSPACE CLIPS