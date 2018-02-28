Share This: Orphan Black Showrunner Graeme Manson Signs On To New Series Snowpiercer Corrina

Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson’s new project is something we can get on board with—not that we’d want to be aboard a dystopian train endlessly circling an uninhabitable wasteland that was once planet Earth. Manson is taking over as showrunner for the small screen adaptation of Snowpiercer, Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 sci-fi/action film whose killer cast included Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt, Ed Harris, and the magnificent Tilda Swinton.

As a series, Snowpiercer was originally dreamed up by Josh Friedman, the writer behind Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles but Friedman left his post as showrunner over creative differences with the network that picked up the series—which left an opening for Manson to step in. Snowpiercer will be his first big post-Orphan Black job. (It’s okay, we’re still in denial about the show’s departure, too.)

“Graeme’s extensive background in the sci-fi genre coupled with his brilliant work behind Orphan Black made him the perfect choice for this series,” TNT network executive Sarah Aubrey told the Hollywood Reporter. “He is the best conductor to navigate the thought-provoking and delicate themes of the series while bringing this frozen, futuristic world to life.”

As of yet, there’s no premiere date for the new show but the series will star Jennifer Connelly (fun fact: Connelly is both an Oscar winner AND the voice of Spider-Man’s suit in Homecoming), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), and Annalise Basso (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams). It’s debut episode will be helmed by Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.