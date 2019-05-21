Share This: Can Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Secrets Survive Cannes? Jon

25 years ago today, Pulp Fiction premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, instantly taking the world by storm, winning the coveted Palme d’Or, and ultimately emerging as one of the defining films of its era. Writer-director Quentin Tarantino is hoping for similar results with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but first he has to find a way for people to see the film without spoilers. As of this writing, the first-ever screening is unfolding in Cannes—expect a flurry of reviews later today—and Tarantino is gently asking anyone who sees the film to keep its secrets to themselves:

“I love Cinema. You love Cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time. I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.”

Fleshing things out far more than the original teaser, the brand new trailer for the film offers intriguing hints of what Tarantino is trying to keep under wraps. While there’s plenty of room to speculate, why risk accidental spoilers?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives in theatres on July 26. Check out the new trailer below.