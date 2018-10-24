Share This: Lena Dunham Reveals What She’s Doing In The New Tarantino Epic Jon

For many movie buffs, the most anxiously anticipated project currently in production is Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a sprawling epic about ’60s Hollywood that encompasses everything from the Manson murders to the struggles of B-level actors. In addition to the abundance of unanswered questions about the plot itself, there are all kinds of mysteries concerning the film’s eclectic cast, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Michael Madsen, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and even Lena Dunham.

So what is the Girls star doing in a Tarantino movie? In a new interview with Collider, she offered some revealing details—about her role and the experience of working with Tarantino. “Oh, it was amazing,” she said. “It was totally mind-bending. What an insane and beautiful experience. Watching him on set is so joyful and the world is so precise. I learned so much. I loved it! The character that I play is really a kook. She’s a crazy woman because she was a follower of Charles Manson. That’s my favourite kind of character to play to be honest.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives in theatres on July 26, 2019.