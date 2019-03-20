Share This: First Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Teaser: Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio’s Summer Of ’69 Brittany

Our first look at Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film is here, and it’s a riotous, raunchy Hollywood fable.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood got its first real teaser trailer today, giving us a good look at what to expect from the flick, which is drenched in classic Hollywood style.

The clip reveals Leonardo DiCaprio taking on the role of a washed up TV Western star who’s trying to come to terms with the ever-changing Hollywood landscape by pivoting to the movie business. At his side is his best friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who’s also trying to make sense of it all, Oh, and Margot Robbie is here, too—she’s playing Sharon Tate—and she just happens to live next door to DiCaprio’s character during that fateful summer of 1969.

If you’re wondering how Tate’s murder will play a role in the flick, well, that’s still unclear. But Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) is set to make an appearance.

And about that cast. We name-checked Leo and Brad, but this film is basically an A-list ensemble cast. Here’s just a few of the names included in this whopper of a cast: Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, and James Marsden, to name just a few.

However, what’s notable about this teaser trailer is that it’s hard to get a read on what’s actually going on—aside from the ’60s vibe.

“I think the tone of it is—it’s difficult to describe because it’s very fresh, but it oscillates between humorous, serious, spooky; it’s playful,” said cinematographer Robert Richardson in an interview with Collider. “It’s not easily describable, but it’s very Quentin. Very, very, very Quentin. Of course Al Pacino was in it and you’ve got remarkable monologues, but you also have remarkable small set pieces. It’s going to be a tremendously unique film.”

This is Tarantino’s first release since The Hateful Eight, so there’s a lot of hype given the bold auteur’s track record.

Will this film be as unmistakably Tarantino as his previous works? We’ll have to wait and see when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theatres on July 26.



