Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Will Remind Us Why Brad Pitt's A Star

There are many reasons to be excited about Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh are particularly enthusiastic about the male leads. Leonardo DiCaprio plays struggling movie star Rick Dalton while Brad Pitt plays his mellow stunt double Cliff Booth. “These are two people who have a history together and the loyalty that they have for one another is really potent,” Heyman told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really a film about that friendship and about the power of that friendship as they go on their journeys together and separately.”

According to McIntosh, Pitt’s turn in the film is a revelation that rises to the level of his best work. “I can’t wait for the world to see Brad’s performance in this,” she said. “He’s so wonderful and charismatic and I think he is the Brad that people fell in love with years ago, especially when he’s going toe-to-toe with Leo. His performance is amazing. He looks great and I think people will be reminded why he is the movie star that we know he is.”

After a string of films that took Tarantino to eras before his own lifetime, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gives him a chance to explore a more personal time and place: the Los Angeles of the ’60s. “What I love about this, it’s just so singularly told because it’s Quentin Tarantino turning his eye on his hometown,” Heyman explained. “This is Quentin’s most personal film. This is his memories of growing up in Los Angeles and being a fan of Hollywood… it’s such a personal story.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives in theatres on July 26. Check out the trailer below.