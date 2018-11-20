How do you want to login to your Space account?

Oh, Fudge: A PG-13 Deadpool Is Heading To Theatres For The Holidays

November 20, 2018
Crystal
deadpool-holiday-movie-trailer

The holidays are a time for family and friends to get together and celebrate the things that really matter—like, say, Deadpool 2 returning to theatres for a limited, PG-13 run. Yes, you heard that correctly. The Merc with a Mouth—a truly filthy mouth—is cleaning up his act for a very special re-release of the superhero sequel this December.

Titled Once Upon a Deadpool, the re-imagining hits theatres for 12 days only this holiday season and for every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer (previously known as Fuck Cancer, who, according to Fox, “have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly”).

But if you’re expecting the same cut of Deadpool 2, just without all of the F-bombs and explicit debauchery, think again. Once Upon a Deadpool also stars Fred Savage in an homage to the actor’s starring role in the 1980’s classic The Princess Bride.

In the trailer above, Wade has kidnapped Fred and forced him to relive the somewhat sanitised events of Deadpool 2 against his will. Honestly, this is a shameless cash grab we can all get behind—and it’s sure to warm Wade’s cold, dead heart.

Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theatres for a limited engagement on December 12.

 

