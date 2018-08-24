Share This: Olivia Cooke Is On Board For Ready Player Two, Whether It Happens Or Not Jon

If ever a celebrity seemed not quite mortal, it’s Steven Spielberg. But in spite of his iconic status and vast wealth, he can’t make movies forever. Although the prolific director has been averaging about three films every four years, he turns 72 in December and he already has his next three films (West Side Story, The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, and the fifth Indiana Jones movie) lined up, which should keep him busy until his 76th birthday. In other words, don’t be surprised if he fails to direct Ready Player Two.

Of course, there’s always a chance he’ll find time for that film or simply hand the franchise off to another filmmaker. Either way, we know one thing for sure: if a sequel happens, Olivia Cooke will be back as Samantha (aka Art3mis). “I’ve signed my life away,” she told Digital Spy. “I’m contracted to sequels, but I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything. We’ll see.”

As Cooke points out, there still isn’t a second novel (“I don’t know if they’d want to write that first”), but author Ernest Cline has made it clear that he’s interested in a sequel, particularly if Spielberg’s involved. “I can’t talk about it too much,” he said last year. “But there’s no better inspiration for a writer [than] to return to a world they’ve already worked on when they’re watching Steven Spielberg bring that world to life.”

Ready Player One is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UltraHD. Read our review here, and check out the trailer below.