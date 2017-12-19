Share This: First Ocean’s 8 Trailer Proves This Is The All-Female Avengers We Need Right Now Crystal

I don’t think it’s too soon (or hyperbolic) to say that Ocean’s 8 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The first trailer for the all-female continuation of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise just dropped, and to be quite honest, between the superstar cast and all of the glitz and glamour, this is our Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by Gary Ross and starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Rihanna, Ocean’s 8 follows Debbie Ocean (Bullock)—Danny Ocean’s sister and fellow scammer—as she attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala.

But first Debbie has to assemble her team: her best friend Lou (Blanchett), a hacker named Nine Ball (Rihanna), jeweler Amita (Kaling), street hustler Constance (Awkwafina), fashion designer Rose (Bonham Carter), and stay-at-home mom Tammy (Paulson).

Surprisingly, their target is actress Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), or more specifically, her $150 million in jewels. It’s unclear if at some point Daphne becomes part of the heist since she’s featured with the gang in all of the previously released promotional materials. (There at least has to be an explanation for this incredible meme.)

Anyway, the humour and tone of this trailer seem in line with Steven Soderbergh’s earlier Ocean’s movies, which is to say, I can’t wait until June 8th, 2018. If only time travel was actually possible. But hey, that might make a good plot for Ocean’s 9.