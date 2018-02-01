Share This: We’re Getting A New Mario Movie And It’s All Thanks To ‘Despicable Me’ Jess

Any news of video game movie adaptation being in the works puts most series fans on edge—this is especially true for fans of the Mario series.

Nintendo has announced that they’re partnering up with Despicable Me creators Illumination Entertainment to make new movie starring the famous pluming icon. Co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri, fans are understandably hesitant about the prospects of a Mario movie in the works—even despite the creator of Mario himself (Miyamoto) co-producing. When you look at the reason for this though, their fears make sense.

Back in 1993, Super Mario Brothers hit theatres and took the world by storm- or rather, by hurricane. Instead of being greeted by the Mario games’ well-known mushroom kingdom- featuring happy blue skys and cute enemies- moviegoers were met with a horrific nightmare of imagery. Instead of cute little turtle-like goombas, audiences everywhere faced creepy lizard men; and of course, the main enemy wasn’t the well-known Bowser but President Koopa (a ‘punk-rock’ Dennis Hopper). It’s no wonder why the film failed to get a sequel.

With 15% on the movie-rating Rotten Tomatoes, this early ’90s flop set the stage for future video-game movie adaptation flops. Since its’ time in theaters fans have been disappointed by the Assassins Creed (2016) film (which sits at an 18% fresh) and Alone in the Dark (which sits at a far more painful 1%).

As it stands, we don’t have any clue as to what the movie will be about or even when it will be released—but it is on the way.