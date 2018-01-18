Share This: Nintendo Labo Gives Innovative Gaming A Back-To-Basics Appeal Jon

Believe it or not, even hardcore gamers have a finite tolerance for high-tech entertainment, which may explain why Nintendo is launching a new line of interactive build-and-play experiences that combine gaming with the more low-tech appeal of arts and crafts.

Nintendo Labo revolves around sheets of cardboard used to build creations (including a piano, a motorbike, and a life-sized robot) that can interact with the Nintendo Switch.

Known as Toy-Con, these creations also act as blank canvases, waiting to be brought to life with whatever visual inspiration you have to offer.

For a glimpse of the possibilities, check out the trailer:

Some gamers have greeted this announcement with skepticism, preferring to see Nintendo concentrate on futuristic innovation, rather than back-to-basics minimalism, but Nintendo Labo clearly offers all kinds of new product possibilities. As Nintendo of America’s President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime acknowledges, it should also offer the gaming giant access to a broader demographic.

“Nintendo Labo continues our longstanding mission of making people smile by surprising them with new experiences,” he said. “It is an exciting evolution of the Nintendo Switch platform—one designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and imagination in people of all ages.”

Nintendo Labo will be available on April 20 with the Robot Kit and the Variety Kit. The former allows you to build an interactive robot suit (with a visor, backpack and straps for your hands and feet) that lets you take control of a giant in-game robot, while the latter includes everything you need to build two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano. For more on the potential (and price) of these creations, check out the official press release here.