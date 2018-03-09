Share This: Nintendo Just Unveiled Our Most Anticipated Switch Games For 2018 Jess

Gaming companies are always improving their consoles to offer better experiences to their fans. In its relatively short time on the market, the Nintendo Switch has already produced some of the most critically acclaimed games on the market (looking at you, Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey), and things are just getting started.

Here’s a list of the newest games that’ll be hitting the Switch system soon.

1. Super Smash Bros.

Remember back in the 90’s when you’d challenge your siblings to an N64 Smash Bros. match to settle an argument? It’s come a long way since its first 1999 release, but Nintendo never forgets—that’s why Super Smash Bros has been officially announced for the Switch. Since there’s not exact date set for its release, make sure to keep an eye out for this version, which should drop this year.

2. Inside

Although it doesn’t have an exact day set, the Switch and iPhone versions of the critically acclaimed indie puzzle/side-scroller Inside come out sometime this year. Since its release the game has captured audience’s attention with heart-pounding moments—holding players hostage until the end of the game. With an already amazing array of graphics and a captivating storyline, this game will be a fantastic addition to the console.

3. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Coming to the Switch May 18, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will include the maps, missions, characters and all downloadable content from the previous Hyrule Warriors and Hyrule Warriors: Legends games. This brings the total playable Warriors up to 29—and with the added graphic boost from the Switch, we’re sure in for a wild ride.

4. Outlast II

From one of the most horrifying series in recent horror game history, Outlast II’s March 27 release is sure to send a chill up all Nintendo fans spines. The original version was released April of last year and can still make the strongest horror gamer flinch–which makes sense considering how freaking both the original Outlast is and the DLC Whistleblower. Rated M for the most obvious reasons, if you scare easily you might want to think twice before even watching the trailer.

5. Dark Souls: Remastered

Always the fan favourite—and the spiritual successor to Demon Souls—Dark Souls Remastered will be hitting the Switch, PC, and PS4 on May 25. If you were a fan of the original then you’ll be pumped for the graphics remaster coming your way. The Switch sure is keeping the classics alive and well.