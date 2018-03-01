Share This: Tarantino’s Next Film Gets A Title And Also Brad Pitt Jon

Quentin Tarantino had a uniquely unflattering February. Between Uma Thurman’s revelations concerning a severe injury she suffered on the set of Kill Bill and some resurrected (and very dopey) old comments he made about Roman Polanski victim Samantha Geimer—who was surprisingly forgiving—Tarantino is probably happy to focus his attention on making a new movie.

Set in 1969, this project has a loose connection to the Manson murder spree of that year, but most of the details remain top secret. However, we now have a title, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, an apparent nod to two celebrated epics by Tarantino hero, Sergio Leone (Once Upon a Time in the West and Once Upon a Time in America).

Yesterday’s announcement also confirmed that Brad Pitt—who was rumoured to be in competition with Tom Cruise—has landed the role of Cliff Booth, a stunt man who doubles for Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). “Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore,” Tarantino explained in a statement. “But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor… Sharon Tate.” (Margot Robbie is rumoured to be playing the famous Manson family victim, but this has yet to be finalized.)

While it may seem that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sprang up from nowhere in the last few months, Tarantino makes it clear that he has invested plenty of time in the project: “I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A., and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives in theatres on August 9, 2019. For a reminder of Pitt and Tarantino’s previous collaboration, check out the trailer for Inglourious Basterds below.