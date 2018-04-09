Share This: The Latest Solo Trailer Takes Star Wars In A New Direction Jon

Thanks to the problems that caused Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to leave Solo: A Star Wars Story, a heavy burden fell on the shoulders of replacement director Ron Howard. In essence, he was asked to save the Star Wars franchise. Based on the first teaser, it seemed very possible that he succeeded, but many questions remained unanswered. Well, a few of those answers have finally arrived—in the form of a brand new trailer:

Here’s what we now know: we’re crossing paths with Han Solo at a time when he’s hungry for an opportunity to prove himself. Conveniently, Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) has a mission that fits the bill, one involving a scary-looking gangster known as Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) puts Han in touch with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), a self-mythologizing smuggler who claims “everything you’ve heard about me is true.” It turns out Han heard he has a pretty cool ship, and Lando delivers on his promise—with the Millennium Falcon.

For better or worse, this definitely looks like a more lightweight Star Wars movie—in Glover’s words, it’s “a lot more fun”—complete with atypically modern dialogue and a minimum of dramatic weight. Sure, Chewy has a close call and one of John Williams’ signature themes adds a sense of importance, but there’s no mistaking this trailer’s emphasis on swagger, charm, and wisecracks, three things that go hand in hand with Han Solo. Still, if you didn’t know better, you might mistake this for the latest spin-off from the MCU.

Of course, this is still just a trailer. To find out what Solo is really all about, you’ll have to wait until it hits theatres on May 25. In the meantime, check out the new trailer above and the new poster below.