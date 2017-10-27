How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

New Marvel’s Runaways Trailer Unleashes Teen Superhero Angst (And A Dinosaur)

October 27, 2017
Crystal
MARVEL'S RUNAWAYS

Paul Sarkis/Hulu

When Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb first thought of bringing Brian K. Vaughan’s seminal comic book series Runaways to life on the small screen, he envisioned it as “The O.C. of the Marvel Universe.” Five years later, and with the creators of The O.C. attached as showrunners, Marvel’s Runaways is very much the teen soap’s spiritual successor—just, you know, with more superpowers.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the first full-length trailer for Marvel’s Runaways, which features a healthy dose of teenage angst, Purity Ring, and a freaking dinosaur:

The series follows six former friends who must unite against a common enemy: their parents. Every teen thinks their parents are evil, but these kids’ parents might actually be evil. The realization of their parents’ misdeeds awakens their individual abilities, some supernatural (which you can see in the trailer) and some not.

For example, Gert (Ariela Barer) doesn’t have powers but she does have a mental link with her genetically engineered dinosaur, Old Lace. You can check her out in the trailer, too. Surprisingly, the dinosaur is the one with the nose ring.

Trending
RELATED
Orphan Black
News
Tatiana Maslany Returns To TV With A New Series That Sounds Very Cool
Star Trek
Recap
Resistance Is Futile Debates The Possible Appearance Of Captain Kirk
the-shannara-chronicles
Recap
The Shannara Chronicles Recap: Breaking Into (And Out Of) Graymark
Star Trek
Recap
Star Trek: Discovery Recap: Lies, Oblivion, And Concealment In Lethe
INNERSPACE CLIPS