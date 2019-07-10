Share This: New Key Art Says Hello To Picard (And His Little Friend) Jon

Coming Soon

Undoubtedly the science fiction TV event of 2019, Star Trek: Picard debuts on Space, Z, and Crave later this year. At this point, it’s all extremely mysterious, but a few details have started to emerge. For one, we know that Sir Patrick Stewart will be joined onscreen by Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, and Harry Treadaway. In addition, we’ve now seen the official key art, which tells us little about the plot, but a lot about the down-to-earth nature of the series, which features crops (glimpsed in earlier key art) and Picard’s canine sidekick.

As we reported last month, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay) recently added to the show’s pedigree by signing on as showrunner. “Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” he explained. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is Trek.”

Star Trek: Picard comes to Space, Z, and Crave later this year. Check out the official key art above and the official teaser below.