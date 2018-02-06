How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Watch Chris Pratt Somersault Through A Dino’s Mouth In New ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Trailer

February 6, 2018
Alissa
Jurassic World

While the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featured a lot of Chris Pratt running from dinosaurs, the second trailer, released during the Super Bowl (February 4), dives right into the action.

The trailer opens with a dinosaur that seems a little too aware of its own creep factor as it channels a classic monster hiding under the bed, instantly reminding us that this is not a sweet movie about cute, lovable creatures.

Then, a voiceover from Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) tenderly reminisces about the first time she saw a dinosaur, briefly luring us into a false sense of security, which is quickly shattered by a high-pitched scream from Franklin (Justice Smith) as a dino comes barreling toward the duo in their lab.

There are a lot of explosions, a lot of dinosaurs, an intimate underwater moment between Owen (Pratt) and Claire, Owen literally somersaulting through the open mouth of an angry dinosaur, and a man who talks about “The Future,” which sounds bad considering the franken-dinosaurs these mad scientists love to create.

Check out the trailer above. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theatres June 22.

Trending
RELATED
game of thrones star wars
News
‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Are Bringing Us A New Star Wars F...
Star Wars
News
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is Getting The Comic Book Treatme...
Solo
Opinion
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser Might Reveal Deeper Plot Po...
westworld
News
The ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Super Bowl Spot Is An Idyllic Dream...
INNERSPACE CLIPS