The New Incredibles 2 Trailer Proves Parents Still Don't Understand Charles

The first Incredibles taught audiences so many life lessons: the importance of family, how stupid capes are, and that saying “totally wicked” is “totally wicked.” Today (April 13), Disney and Pixar dropped off the latest Incredibles 2 trailer and the franchise still has lessons to impart.

First, moms make the best superheroes. Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) aka Elastigirl is the new superhero head honcho of the world, while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) tries his best at being a supportive stay-at-home dad. Second, if you want to keep track of your super suit than get a super high-tech closet like Frozone.

Finally, it seems like parents still don’t grasp the complexities of being a teenager. Towards the middle of the trailer, the forever emo Violet has a mini-freakout. To be fair, being stuck in the same house as the surly Mr. Incredible, hyper Dash, and unpredictable Jack Jack sounds like pure misery. Violet probably wishes Elastigirl could stretch across the world to save her from Dash’s accurate, but infuriating commentary.

It is safe to say, the epic sequel to the Pixar classic cannot come fast enough. Incredibles 2 hits theatres June 15.