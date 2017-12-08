Christmas Comes Early: A New Doctor Who Clip (Plus Tonnes Of Photos) Just Dropped
Happy holidays, Whovians. It looks like you’ve landed on Santa’s nice list this year (or at least the BBC’s) because the broadcaster has just gifted you with a new promo clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special “Twice Upon a Time”—plus a huge cache of photos of the Doctor(s) and Bill, who’s back for a victory lap as Twelve’s companion.
It’s almost more Who than we know what to do with, but let’s kick it off with a look at the new 30-second promo clip featuring both Doctors, two TARDISes, a mission to save the universe, and (that moment we’ve all been expecting) one heart-wrenching regeneration. Check it out:
Of course we knew that Peter Capaldi’s Doctor would go out in epic fashion but crystal people, and exploding Death Star-type thing, some kind of spaceship getting its hooks into the TARDIS, and a solid sonic sunglasses joke? Steven Moffat is cramming everything he can into this final episode (and we love him for it). Need more? There’s more. Take a look at the just-released collection of stills below.
The Doctor Who Christmas Special airs December 25 at 9e 6p on Space, following our all-day Christmas With The Doctor marathon. Cool clip below: