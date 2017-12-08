Share This: Christmas Comes Early: A New Doctor Who Clip (Plus Tonnes Of Photos) Just Dropped Corrina

Xmas Special Airs December 25 9e 6p Stream 9 Seasons on CraveTV

Happy holidays, Whovians. It looks like you’ve landed on Santa’s nice list this year (or at least the BBC’s) because the broadcaster has just gifted you with a new promo clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special “Twice Upon a Time”—plus a huge cache of photos of the Doctor(s) and Bill, who’s back for a victory lap as Twelve’s companion.

It’s almost more Who than we know what to do with, but let’s kick it off with a look at the new 30-second promo clip featuring both Doctors, two TARDISes, a mission to save the universe, and (that moment we’ve all been expecting) one heart-wrenching regeneration. Check it out:

Of course we knew that Peter Capaldi’s Doctor would go out in epic fashion but crystal people, and exploding Death Star-type thing, some kind of spaceship getting its hooks into the TARDIS, and a solid sonic sunglasses joke? Steven Moffat is cramming everything he can into this final episode (and we love him for it). Need more? There’s more. Take a look at the just-released collection of stills below.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special airs December 25 at 9e 6p on Space, following our all-day Christmas With The Doctor marathon.