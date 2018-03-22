Share This: Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces The ‘Super Duper F-cking Group’ We’ve Been Waiting For Crystal

If you thought Avengers: Infinity War was the most anticipated superhero team-up of the year, think again. Because Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and his “super duper fucking group” of mutants and mercenaries are here to save the day. Or something like that.

After teasing us with a few explosive teaser trailers, Fox finally dropped the first theatrical trailer for Deadpool 2 — and looks just as funny, violent, and delightfully debaucherous as the first one. But this time around Wade Wilson isn’t flying solo: He’s assembled a goddamn superhero team of his own to take down a nefarious threat known as Cable (Josh Brolin). Take that Professor X!

Say hello to the X-Force (yes, he’s aware that it’s derivative of another X-team):

So, what does Cable want? “I’m here for the kid,” the gun-toting, time-traveling cybernetic soldier tells Deadpool. Wait, what kid? That would be this kid, played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople star, Julian Dennison. He’s playing a teen mutant who clearly has a bounty on his head for some unknown reason. He’s also a little punk:

But the Merc with a Mouth isn’t letting Cable kill the kid without a fight. Hence the creation of the X-Force. While nothing has been confirmed, here are the faces we did spot: Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are back from the first film, along with newcomer Domino (Zazie Beetz). It also appears that X-Men member Surge (Shioli Kutsuna) has joined the fight with iconic X-Force players like Shatterstar, Anarchist (Terry Crews), and Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård). Of course Deadpool 2would cast a hot Skarsgård brother as the mutant who spews acidic vomit from his mouth.

The trailer also proves that no one is safe from Deadpool’s comedic vitriol, not even Reynolds’s wife Blake Lively and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Enjoy, you filthy heathens!

Deadpool 2 hits theatres May 18, 2018.