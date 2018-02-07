Share This: Cable’s CGI Arm Looks Crappy AF In New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Neila

Hey there, bet you’re wondering why there aren’t loads of rad and rude Deadpool 2 trailers featuring Cable floating around the webs. That’s because the studio has yet to put the finishing touches on his allegedly-badass CGI arm.

Okay, so Cable’s cheap-ass arm is clearly a goof, and this trailer definitely wastes no time (actually, they waste a lot of time) in showing off Cable’s ass-kicking skills and Deadpool’s, uh, upside-down leg-spreading skills. There’s also a pretty hilar Toy Story spoof right before the action kicks off, in case Cable’s arm bit wasn’t enough of a goofy tangent.

If you want even more Cable, you’ll either have to wait for more off-the-cuff trailers or the film’s May 18 theatrical release. And that’s not all: Brolin has signed on to play the character in at least three more movies, including the forthcoming X-Force film. Along with Star Wars and all those Avengers, you can now add Cable to the list of big screen stuff you’ll be seeing until you’re literally too senile to see—or maybe just dead of old age. Hey, this is Deadpool, I get to be irreverent!

Check out the lols trailer and offish synopsis below.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor–finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.