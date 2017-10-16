Share This: New Black Panther Trailer Shows Us What Marvel’s Been Hiding Crystal

Surprise! Marvel Studios just dropped theÂ official trailerÂ for one of its most anticipated releases of 2018,Â Black Panther. Audiences got a taste of Wakanda at the end ofÂ Captain America: Civil Warâ€”it’s where Bucky’s being stored for safe-keepingâ€”but Ryan Coogler’sÂ Black PantherÂ puts the mystical African nation front and center.

Following the death of his father inÂ Civil War, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is now the king and protector of Wakanda. But when he returns home to take his rightful place on the throne, all hell breaks looseâ€”thanks to the return of powerful old enemy, and former friend, named Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a Wakandan exile who wants nothing more than to dethrone the Black Panther.

“I waited my entire life for this,” Killmonger says. Honestly, I feel the same way after watching this trailer.

Marvel Studios hasn’t delivered a compelling villain since Loki, but it looks like Killmonger might give the trickster god a run for his money. Have you seen the incredible looks he’s serving in this movie?

The trailer also includes lyrical samples from Gil Scott-Heron’s iconic “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” Marvel has often been criticized for its lack of auteurism, but between Taika Waititi’sÂ hilariousÂ Thor: RagnarokÂ and Coogler’sÂ Black Panther, it looks like the superhero studio is finally its directors have more freedom. For a hero like Black Panther, whose African identity is integral to the character and his world, that couldn’t be more important.

Black PantherÂ also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Black PantherÂ hits theatres February 16, 2018.