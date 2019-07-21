Share This: Natalie Portman Will Return To The Thor Franchise…As Thor! Crystal

After sitting out Thor: Ragnarok, Jane Foster will officially return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Taika Waititi’s anticipated follow-up, the newly announced Thor: Love and Thunder. And in even bigger news: She’ll be wielding the hammer, too. Yes, that hammer.

Introducing Jane Foster, the goddess of thunder.

Marvel Studios announced yesterday (July 20) at San Diego Comic Con that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane in the forthcoming flick, which was partially inspired by Jason Aaron’s beloved comic book run, The Mighty Thor. “For those of you who know that storyline, it’s incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder and it introduces, for the first time, the female Thor.”

Portman then took the stage in Hall H—holding Mjölnir, of course—to rapturous cheers from the audience. “I always had a little hammer envy,” she said. She was joined by co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Details are scarce at the moment, but here’s what we do know about the fourth film in the Thor franchise: It will be a love story. Valkyrie, now the ruler of New Asgard, “needs to find her queen,” Thompson said during the Marvel presentation.

“There’s nothing more powerful than love,” Waititi added. “Or thunder!” Hemsworth joked.

It’s unclear how Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor, but seeing how the last time we saw Hemsworth’s Thor he was hitching a ride into space with the Guardians, there’s a need for a goddess of Thunder on earth. And with Doctor Strange opening a multiverse of madness in 2021, anything can—and probably will—happen.

Thor: Love and Thunder will storm into theatres November 5, 2021.



