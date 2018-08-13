How do you want to login to your Space account?

One Of China’s Most Popular Folktales Finally Gets The Live Action Treatment

August 13, 2018
Jon
mulan-live-action-movie

20 years after the release of Disney’s Mulan, the studio has gone into production on a live action adaptation. Directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider, McFarland USA), the film stars Liu Yifei—who landed the title role after an epic casting search—and features a stellar supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Rosalind Chao, Chum Ehelepola, Jason Scott Lee, Nelson Lee, Tzi Ma, Cheng Pei-Pei, Donnie Yen, and Ron Yuan. The cast also boasts no less than two iconic stars, namely Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha) and Jet Li (The Expendables).

For those not up to speed on their Mulan history, this is one of China’s most popular folktales and a staple of the country’s school curriculum. The official synopsis elaborates on the story as it will be told in the new film:

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined, and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

Mulan arrives in theatres on March 27, 2020.

