Game Of Thrones And Avengers Dominate The MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations Stephanie

MTV revealed the categories and nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this week and boy oh boy is there a lot for us Space nerds to celebrate this 2019.

Documentary film RBG aside, the sci-fi and fantasy genres lead the nominations this year with Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame receiving four nods each. Thrones fans can celebrate the series’ third straight nomination in the “Best Show” category as well as Emilia Clarke’s “Best Performance in a Show” nod for her depiction of Mad Queen Dany.

Zachary Levi, who’s hosting this year’s show, also earned himself a nomination in the “Best Comedic Performance” category for his role in Shazam!. And the superhero recognition doesn’t stop there—the MTV Movie & TV Awards is the first major awards show to recognise the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame this year, in the form of nominations for “Best Movie,” “Best Fight,” and “Best Villain”––an homage to Josh Brolin (Thanos) for snapping half of us out of existence.

The critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received a nomination (as if an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA wasn’t enough) in the “Best Movie” category along with Us, Jordan Peele’s follow-up horror film to his Oscar-winning Get Out. Us lead actress Lupita Nyong’o also earned two nominations for her role as Red in the “Best Performance in a Movie” and “Best Villain” categories. Competing against Nyong’o for the title of “Best Villain” is The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and Killing Eve‘s Villanelle (Jodie Comer), among others.

Fortunately, we can rely on our “Best Hero” nominees—including Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and Zachary Levi’s Shazam—to swoop in and save the day from Waterford, Red and the like.

Smooching in the heat of battle was also, apparently, a recurring theme in superhero movies this year, as Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are up against Venom‘s Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams in the “Best Kiss” category this year.

This year’s hardest-to-predict category might just be “Best Fight,” as MTV is making us choose between Captain America vs. Thanos, Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, and Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers. We’ll find out who’ll come on top soon enough, when the MTV Movie & TV Awards air June 17 at 9e/6p.



