How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Game Of Thrones And Avengers Dominate The MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

May 15, 2019
Stephanie
avengers-endgame-runtime

MTV revealed the categories and nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this week and boy oh boy is there a lot for us Space nerds to celebrate this 2019.

Documentary film RBG aside, the sci-fi and fantasy genres lead the nominations this year with Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame receiving four nods each. Thrones fans can celebrate the series’ third straight nomination in the “Best Show” category as well as Emilia Clarke’s “Best Performance in a Show” nod for her depiction of Mad Queen Dany.

game-of-thrones-daenerys-twist

Zachary Levi, who’s hosting this year’s show, also earned himself a nomination in the “Best Comedic Performance” category for his role in Shazam!. And the superhero recognition doesn’t stop there—the MTV Movie & TV Awards is the first major awards show to recognise the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame this year, in the form of nominations for “Best Movie,” “Best Fight,” and “Best Villain”–an homage to Josh Brolin (Thanos) for snapping half of us out of existence.

The critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received a nomination (as if an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA wasn’t enough) in the “Best Movie” category along with Us, Jordan Peele’s follow-up horror film to his Oscar-winning Get Out. Us lead actress Lupita Nyong’o also earned two nominations for her role as Red in the “Best Performance in a Movie” and “Best Villain” categories. Competing against Nyong’o for the title of “Best Villain” is The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and Killing Eves Villanelle (Jodie Comer), among others.

Fortunately, we can rely on our “Best Hero” nominees—including Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and Zachary Levi’s Shazam—to swoop in and save the day from Waterford, Red and the like.

Smooching in the heat of battle was also, apparently, a recurring theme in superhero movies this year, as Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are up against Venom‘s Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams in the “Best Kiss” category this year.

This year’s hardest-to-predict category might just be “Best Fight,” as MTV is making us choose between Captain America vs. Thanos, Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, and Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers. We’ll find out who’ll come on top soon enough, when the MTV Movie & TV Awards air June 17 at 9e/6p.


Trending
RELATED
News
How Cersei’s Prophecy Came Full Circle On Game Of Thrones
mortal-kombat-film-james-wan
News
Aquaman Director James Wan Revives The Mortal Kombat Franchise
doom-patrol-108-recap-danny-patrol-lead
News
Doom Patrol Recap: The New Kid IS The Block In Danny Patrol
News
Game Of Thrones Creators Will Helm The Next Star Wars Movie