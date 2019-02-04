Share This: 6 Trailers That Gave Movie Fans A Reason To Watch The Super Bowl Jon

According to conventional wisdom the Academy Awards is the Super Bowl for movie fans, but there’s another viable option: the actual Super Bowl. While you may not care what happened on the field last night between the Rams and the Patriots, the commercial breaks were loaded with new teasers for several key 2019 releases. In case you missed the game, here are six of the highlights.

Avengers: Endgame (April 26)

Featuring glimpses of an unravelling New York City and Steve Rogers at something resembling an AA meeting, this mysterious new teaser makes one thing clear: the events of Infinity War took a massive toll. However, many of the usual suspects—including Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, and War Machine—are united by a shared philosophy: “some people move on, but not us.”

Captain Marvel (March 8)

Starting as a kind of female Top Gun, Captain Marvel presents Marvel in a lighter, more playful mode. While we get quick glimpses of co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law, the real star of the show is Brie Larson, who displays martial arts prowess on Earth and flammable flight in space. She challenges her adversaries to try to keep up, but this teaser keeps her strategy pretty simple: “higher, further, faster.”

Alita: Battle Angel (February 14)

Arriving in theatres in less than two weeks, Alita: Battle Angel features another acrobatic female protagonist, though this one is a computer-generated cyborg with an apparent debt to Ghost in the Shell and Final Fantasy. Although producer (and original director) James Cameron isn’t mentioned by name, he’s the real star of this teaser. Described as “the must see cinematic 3D event of the year,” Alita: Battle Angel would bring Avatar to mind even if not for the teaser’s prominent use of that film’s title.

Toy Story 4 (June 21)

Whereas the Alita: Battle Angel teaser bombards viewers with quick, chaotic imagery, the Toy Story 4 teaser offers a single coherent scene with an overriding emphasis on comforting familiarity. Now reduced to prize status in a carnival, Buzz Lightyear finds himself in hostile competition with his fellow prizes, though the familiar strains of Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” reassure us that everything’s gonna be okay.

Us (March 22)

Previewing a very different kind of family film, this glimpse of Jordan Peele’s much-anticipated follow-up to Get Out acts as a reminder of the director’s acknowledged debt to the films of M. Night Shyamalan. Full of paranoid, conspiratorial Get Out vibes, this surprisingly thorough teaser shows us a family being attacked—by themselves.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (August 22)

Director David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) seems like a no-brainer match for the Fast & Furious franchise, and he gets an opportunity to demonstrate his compatibility in this spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. Initially suggesting a relatively standard odd couple buddy action movie, this teaser eventually morphs into an over-the-top effects extravaganza, featuring helicopters, flying cars, and jumps from ridiculous heights—everything you’d expect from a Fast & Furious movie.