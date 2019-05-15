Share This: Aquaman Director James Wan Revives The Mortal Kombat Franchise Jon

Based on the limited merit of the Mortal Kombat films from 1995 and 1997, the movie franchise has been understandably dormant for 22 years. However, most fans of the video games recognize untapped potential in iconic characters like Baraka, Johnny Cage, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero. Enter James Wan, who will return to the country where he shot Aquaman—and spent his formative years—to produce a long overdue reboot.

“I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with Mortal Kombat, especially after having such a great experience filming Aquaman,” he said. “Now we get to experience South Australia with its scenic locations and a wealth of artistic talent to work with. It will be perfectly suited for this fantasy-action project.”

While little is known about the creative direction of the new Mortal Kombat film, we do know that commercial director Simon McQuoid will be behind the camera. “Having lived in Adelaide early in my career, I am thrilled to be back in South Australia to make my directorial debut with Mortal Kombat,” he explained. “We need many different elements for its success and have found them all right here—the uniquely beautiful landscapes, the outstanding world-class stage facilities and VFX houses, and the brilliant artists and technicians from across the filmmaking community.”

The film’s release is not yet known, but you should have plenty of time to revisit the earlier films. Check out the trailers for both below.