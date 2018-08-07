Share This: Fallout Director Christopher McQuarrie Isn’t Sure He Can Handle Another Mission Jon

When Christopher McQuarrie first collaborated with Tom Cruise a decade ago, he was an Oscar-winning screenwriter (The Usual Suspects) with a single directing credit (The Way of the Gun) to his name. By all indications, his work with Cruise on the script for Valkyrie went incredibly well because he has gone on to direct three of the actor’s subsequent films.

In fact, McQuarrie is the first filmmaker Cruise has ever enlisted to direct two Mission: Impossible movies—and it seems he’s anxious to welcome him back for a third. However, fresh off the experience of making Mission: Impossible—Fallout, the filmmaker isn’t so sure he’s the man for the job.

According to McQuarrie, the persuasion campaign started with Fallout’s editor. “Eddie Hamilton, every day in the editing room was like, ‘Come on, man, it’s obviously a trilogy,’” he explained. “I was like, ‘It’s somebody else’s problem.’ Tom has asked, the studio has asked, and I was like, ‘You know, maybe I’ve got an idea…’ and then the reviews came out and I was like, ‘Get out of here. Just stop.’”

If you haven’t been paying attention, the reviews for Fallout were unusually positive, establishing extremely high expectations for the seventh entry in the long-running franchise. “I felt so bad for the director of six and I feel even worse for the director of seven,” he said. “I’d rather have leprosy than be in the position of the person having to confront the pressure of the hyperbole of this movie on their first day of shooting the film. It’s too much to confront. I’d need a long nap before I could contemplate it.”

Mission: Impossible—Fallout is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.