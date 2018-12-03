Share This: The Mission: Impossible—Fallout Blu-ray Stunt Breakdowns Will Blow Your Mind Sara

You’re as shocked as we are that Tom Cruise hasn’t died making a Mission: Impossible movie yet, right? Every time we think Cruise (aka Mission: Impossible protagonist Ethan Hunt) has pushed his body as far as it can go, he goes ahead and weaves a helicopter between mountains like a seasoned pro, jumps from a plane flying 25,000 feet above the ground, and leaps from building to building as quickly and gracefully as a real-life secret agent.

While that last stunt did result in Cruise breaking his ankle, the fact that he not only managed to finish the stunt mid-bone break and return to filming despite the injury is nothing short of spectacular. Or ridiculous. Nonetheless, we don’t blame director Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the Mission: Impossible team for dedicating seven whole Fallout Blu-ray extras to highlighting the film’s out-of-this-world stunts. We’ll get to those in a bit, but before that let’s take a look at what else the Mission: Impossible—Fallout Blu-ray has to offer.

The BTS

In a Blu-ray extra called “The Ultimate Mission,” McQuarrie and Cruise kind of tell us what we already know—that Fallout was difficult to make and that it wouldn’t have looked or felt nearly as impressive if the cast and crew had used green screens instead of practical stunts. This is a decent extra if you don’t have the patience to sit through nearly an hour of in-depth stunt breakdowns, but you can probably skip it if you’re a true-blue Mission: Impossible fan. Most film enthusiasts will likely be interested in checking out Fallout‘s “Storyboard” extras, however, where they can find out how some of the film’s most intricate and complicated scenes were envisioned on paper.

The Deleted Scenes

Fallout’s offering of deleted scenes is definitely unconventional, as McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton opted to combine all their outtakes into a wordless five-minute montage as opposed to isolating each scene. You can choose to watch the montage with or without commentary from McQuarrie and Hamilton, but rather than shedding light on why certain scenes were deleted they instead justify their decision to merge the scenes into a montage in the first place. Watch the deleted scenes if you’re a fan of Rob Hardy’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) cinematography, but otherwise there’s nothing new to see here.

The Music

In “Foot Chase Musical Breakdown,” composer Lorne Balfe talks us through the score he put together for Fallout’s big foot chase scene—yes, the scene in which (if you look closely) you can actually see Cruise break his ankle. This extra will no doubt appeal primarily to music buffs, but we here at Space are admitted music amateurs and still found the breakdown entertaining. It’s also relatively easy to understand—the name of each instrument fades in and out at the bottom of the screen as it gets added and removed from the score, drawing attention to Balfe’s efforts to make the music oscillate between suspenseful-sounding and triumphant-sounding.

The Stunts

If you buy the Mission: Impossible—Fallout Blu-ray for one reason, it should be to learn about how much effort, preparation, and adrenaline went into perfecting each and every one of the film’s impossibly dangerous stunts. From Simon Pegg’s (Benji Dunn) story about how Henry Cavill (August Walker/John Lark) ran alongside a stunt car while Pegg sang the Superman theme song to learning about just how many crew members were involved in making sure nobody died during Fallout‘s infamous HALO (high altitude-low opening) jump, extras like “Top of the World” and “Rendezvous in Paris” will make you appreciate Fallout for the once-in-a-lifetime, larger-than-life action movie that it is. We tip our collective hats to you, Tom Cruise.

Starting tomorrow (December 4), Mission: Impossible—Fallout will be available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD. Watch the official Mission: Impossible—Fallout trailer below.