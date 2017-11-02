Share This: The Millennium Falcon Is The Star Of This New Last Jedi Teaser Corrina

“This is not going to go the way you think.”

That’s Luke Skywalker sounding like somebody’s mean uncle in the newest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley’s Rey, on a mission to figure out what she’s meant to do and which side she’s meant to stand with in this whole dark versus light contest, seeks advice from Old Man Skywalker. But the latest clip makes it look like she gets a dose of bitter Jedi Master medicine instead (minus that spoonful of adorable Frank Oz sugar that Yoda came with).

How’s that going to end? Is the standoff that the clip appears to show between Rey and Luke real, or a trick by some clever editor meant to make us jump to conclusions about which side of the Force Luke Skywalker currently works for? We’ve got just over a month until we find out.

The high point of the new trailer is definitely the appearance of the Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon and it’s surprising new passenger or possible pilot (that’d be Skywalker again). The low point? That Furby has yet to be edited out of the movie (keep your Porg complaints coming, though).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out December 15 (like you didn’t know). Ignore director Rian Johnson’s advice and check out the new trailer below.