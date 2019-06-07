Share This: Jordan Peele Praises Midsommar’s ‘Atrociously Disturbing Imagery’ Jon

Over the last few years, a talented new crop of American horror filmmakers have emerged, giving fans hope that quality control is still a viable option in cinema’s most erratic, unpredictable genre. Among these new horror voices, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and Ari Aster (Hereditary) are among the most formidable—and they recently sat down to discuss Aster’s upcoming sophomore effort, Midsommar, for the new issue of Fangoria. Judging from Peele’s reaction, it’s safe to say we have at least one new horror film to be excited about this summer.

After explaining that Midsommar wisely avoids the doom and gloom of so many modern horror films—preferring a more idyllic (if totally misleading) surface—Peele praises Aster’s distinctively unsettling vision. “This movie is just so unique,” he said. “This hasn’t existed yet, and anything after Midsommar is going to have to contend with it. I mean, this usurps The Wicker Man as the most iconic pagan movie.”

According to Peele, the film’s finale left him shaken—and disturbed. “After it ended, I found myself looking back at the final act like, ‘Holy sh*t.’ That was some of the most atrociously disturbing imagery I’ve ever seen on film, and yet I experienced it with this open-mouthed, wild-eyed gape. I think that part of how we get there is never reducing the villains to any kind of snarling monsters with an evil agenda.”

Midsommar arrives in theatres on July 3. Check out the trailer below.