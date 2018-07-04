Share This: Ant-Man And The Wasp Director Explains How He Landed A Legend Jon

In making Ant-Man, director Peyton Reed was lucky enough to have acting legend Michael Douglas at his disposal playing Dr. Hank Pym. Reed knew he needed to cast another legend to play Pym’s long lost wife Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, so he turned to Michelle Pfeiffer, an actress who secured her superhero movie street cred 26 years ago with an unforgettable performance as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

“I had no idea if she would even be remotely interested in doing this kind of a movie again or how she’d feel about it,” Reed told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, we met. She came over and sat in one of the conference rooms, just the two of us at Marvel and kind of talked through who Janet Van Dyne was in the comics and who she might be in this movie. She was really funny, because one of the first things she said to me, she was like, ‘You know, I’m going to tell you up front. My process on every single movie I have ever done in my career, I’ve tried to back out of the movie at the last minute. That’s just my M.O.’”

Reed accepted that possibility and set about trying to woo Pfeiffer, though he didn’t have much to offer. “We gave her some comics,” he explained. “I said, ‘You can scour the internet and do all the research you want, but it’s only going to get you so far because the comics and that character started in the early ’60s.’ A lot of the stuff in the comics is really two-dimensional, if not one-dimensional, and we want to do something different. We talked about what it could be, and I wanted her input throughout in terms of the character, without giving too much away. But for me it was a thrill to be working with her because she is incredible.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below.