Michael Pena Casually Hints That Ant-Man 3 Is On The Way

In a recent interview with IGN, Michael Pena made it clear that there’s little he can say about Ant-Man and The Wasp. This was particularly evident when he responded to a question about his character’s evolving relationship with Lang (Paul Rudd).

“I can’t really say because I guess they’re good buddies, they’ve always been good buddies, and I think they’re remaining good buddies,” he explained. “I’ve got to be very vague, very general, but I guess he’s following more of the American dream and trying to better himself. He loves that universe and everybody knows Tony Stark and those guys. I guess he’s just trying to make his life better. I think that’s the best way to say it.”

Pena spoke a little more openly about the process of shooting the new film, revealing that Ant-Man and The Wasp was more carefully planned than Ant-Man. “In the first movie, me and Paul created the character. I was trying out different characters. They were a little bit more lenient with ideas, and I would improvise a lot. This one was different. They wanted me to do more pre-written alternative takes, so I would do those and then I had a little bit of time for my improv, but I think it’s mainly written.”

As for the future of the franchise, Pena shared at least one possible revelation. While talking about the experience of working with fellow MCU vet Chris Hemsworth on 12 Strong, Pena casually hinted that a third Ant-Man movie is on the way. “I don’t know if they’ll use me for the third movie,” he said. “I still really don’t know. It’s cool to make a little bit of a mark on that Marvel Universe, and it’s kind of a cool club. They run a really cool studio.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives in theatres on July 6.